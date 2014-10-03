Leaves gathered on an autumn walk make perfect tiny canvases for painting forest friends. Press leaves between the pages of a heavy book for a week or so. Then, let the shape of the leaf inspire your choice of animal to depict with acrylic paint. Seal the finished art with Mod Podge.

Take it Further

After painting some animals, kids can try turning leaves into houses, aliens, rocket ships, and more.

Originally published in the November 2014 issue of FamilyFun magazine.