Fun Winter Kids' Crafts

Let Mother Nature freeze these colorful ice blocks, then get building to brighten gray days. (No cold weather near you? You can also make them in your freezer!)

Fill assorted plastic containers with water. Tint each container with a few drops of food coloring. If the temperature is below 32 degrees, set them outside to freeze. Otherwise, put them in your freezer. Remove the ice blocks from the containers. (Run warm water over the plastic if the blocks are stuck.) Be sure to have your kids wear old clothes as they build; the melting blocks can stain clothing.

Crafter's Tip: For all-natural blocks that melt without a trace, simply omit the food coloring.