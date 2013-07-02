Snack Bags

When it's your turn to bring the snacks, individually bagged servings are a breeze to hand out. Divvy up snack mix into plastic bags, then label each with the player's name or number written on a ball-shaped tag, as shown above. For a quick grab-and-go boost, pack Clif Kid ZBar Filled (it's baked with whole grains and contains 3g of protein).

Game-Day Bread

For tournaments and doubleheaders, the team will need something a bit heartier than snacks, such as these mix-in breads. And there's no chance the kids will fumble the fillings: everything is baked right into the loaves. Prepare a pound of your favorite bread dough, gently knead in one of the additions below, and bake according to the bread directions.

Taco Bread

Season 1/2 pound of browned ground beef or turkey with your favorite taco seasoning, then add 1 cup of shredded Mexican-blend cheese.

Greek Bread

Add 1/2 to 1 cup of crumbled feta and up to 1 cup total of the following: sliced black olives, diced sun-dried tomatoes, and finely chopped green pepper.