5 Fun STEAM Projects with Curious Jane

Your little architect can design and build a bridge, where the deck (usually a road) is supported by cables. The long suspension cables are anchored by towers (here, we used chairs) on either end. Thin vertical cables then are hung from the suspension cables. Ages 5+

What You'll Need: Six to ten 8”x 10” foam boards, duct tape, 2 chairs, heavy books, scissors, thick and thin cord.

What To Do:

1. Tape foam boards together lengthwise to form the deck. Punch holes at the end corners, as shown.

2. Span the deck from one chair seat to the other. Set heavy books on each end to weight the deck.

3. Cut two lengths of thick cord, about twice as long as the distance between the tops of the chairs; these will be the suspension cables. Rig the cables over the chairs as shown below, tying to punched holes at each end.

4. Cut a piece of thin cord for the center vertical cable. Tie it to the midpoint of one suspension cable. Loop it under the deck and up the other side; tie this to the midpoint of the other suspension cable so that the deck is supported.

5. Follow the same process as above, securing the vertical cables on either side of the center cable. Keep placing cables until they reach the towers and the deck is fully supported. Your child will need to tweak and adjust cord placement as she goes.

6. Have your kid test how much the bridge can hold—she’ll be amazed!