Easy-to-Make Summer T-shirt
Hit the beach in an easy-to-make surfboard tee. Your child can help choose the fabrics and cut out the shapes.
Credit: Photograph by Doug Merriam
1. Download our surfboard template below. Print and cut out the shape.
2. Trace the surfboard onto paper-backed fusible web (such as HeatnBond or Wonder-Under). Repeat for as many pieces as you want. Cut out the shapes, adding a border about 1/4 inch wide.
3. Place the shapes onto pieces of fabric. Press with an iron as directed on the fusible web's packaging.
4. Cut the web-backed fabric along the traced lines.
5. Peel the paper from the surfboards, place them on a prewashed T-shirt, and iron them on as directed.
