6 Dinner-Table Crafts to Keep 'Em Busy
Birds of a Feather
Washable markers and a spritz of water transform humble coffee filters into lifelike turkey plumes. Download, print, and cut out turkey template from parents.com/coffee-filter-turkey.
Leaf Wreath
This is a craft the kids can all make together. Create a 10-inch-wide donut shape from cardboard as the wreath base. Print the leaf templates from parents.com/fall-wreath. Cut out templates and place them on the table with a variety of papers, pencils, scissors, and glue. Have the kids trace, cut, and stick leaves to the wreath until it's covered.
Printable Place Mat
Set the table with an activity sheet for each child and cups of crayons so the kids can draw a meal. Whether they sketch a traditional turkey dinner or a more fantastical entrée is up to them! Print from parents.com/thanksgiving-placemat.
Natural Necklaces
Bead it! Soak dried corn kernels for at least 48 hours to make them pliable enough to puncture. Thread embroidery floss through a carpet needle (or other large, dull needle), and show your child (age 6+) how to safely push the needle into the center of the fleshy part of each kernel on a cutting surface and thread the kernels onto the string.
Harvest Headpieces
Provide each child with a 2-inch-wide band of bark or wood veneer (available at craft stores). Then set out punched paper circles, natural materials, and tacky glue for the children to design their own autumnal headpiece. Tape the ends together once decorated.