8 Creative Egg Carton Crafts for Kids

Decorate a room with beautiful flowers that will never wilt.

What You'll Need

1 egg carton; scissors; tempera paint (red, yellow, orange, purple); paintbrushes; scrap paper; hot-glue gun; pompoms; craft needle or pushpin; green pipe cleaners; vase or ribbon (optional)

Make It

Cut off the top half of the egg carton, leaving just the bottom. Cut and separate one individual egg cup and trim the outside edges; they can be rounded and smooth or pointed and jagged. Select a color of paint and coat the entire cup, inside and out.

Once the paint has dried, use a craft needle or a pushpin to create a hole at the base of the egg cup. Thread a green pipe cleaner through the flower and bend it inside the cup to secure it. Use a hot-glue gun to cover the center of the flower with a pompom.

Continue cutting and painting egg cup flowers (as many as you want) to create a beautiful bouquet you can place in a vase, or tie them together with a ribbon.