Create Gifts Out of Your Kids' Artwork

This is the perfect, practical gift for school friends. Experiment with using multiple images on one pouch or cutting out selected images from different drawings.

What to do: Photograph artwork, reduce the size to fit a small canvas pouch, and print onto iron-on transfer paper. Peel off backing and iron the image in place. We ordered plain white canvas pouches from inkodye.com ($12 each), but you can also use this technique on plain canvas tote bags.