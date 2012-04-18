Crazy for Cardboard Crafts

I love working with cardboard. Why? For starters, it's abundant. Cardboard sneaks into your home every time you bring in groceries and sundries, and you can get boxes for free at most stores just by asking for them. Then there's the fact that you can build big things with it, using only some tape or glue. Finally, cardboard can be recycled, so it's ecofriendly. I've made hundreds of cardboard projects, ranging from small milk-carton houses to cars and huts big enough for my three girls, ages 4, 5, and 7, to play inside. We work together to think up, plan, develop, and construct these toys. The three projects on the following pages were originally built and played with by my family. They also appeared on my craft and sewing blog, ikatbag (ikatbag.com), where you can find instructions for making the seven other crafts shown at right. Here's are three fun projects using my favorite material.