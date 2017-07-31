3 Crafts for Eid al-Adha

You can also try this on a paper crown if you don't have a headband handy.

What You'll Need: Ram template, brown, white, and tan felt, pipe cleaners, hot glue, gold glitter headbands

What To Do:

1. Print the templates. For each headband, cut out and trace 4 spirals onto brown felt.

2. Bend a pipe cleaner in the shape of a felt spiral. Place onto one spiral; glue another on top to sandwich it. Repeat to make a second horn.

3. Trace the larger ear template onto white felt and the smaller onto tan felt. Hot-glue together.

4. Glue the ears to the front edge of the headband and the horns to the top.