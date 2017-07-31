3 Crafts for Eid al-Adha
This September, nearly 1.6 billion people will celebrate Eid al-Adha. Crafter Manal Aman, founder of the blog Hello Holy Days!, shares three ways to connect with the Muslim tradition.
Ram Headband
You can also try this on a paper crown if you don't have a headband handy.
What You'll Need: Ram template, brown, white, and tan felt, pipe cleaners, hot glue, gold glitter headbands
What To Do:
1. Print the templates. For each headband, cut out and trace 4 spirals onto brown felt.
2. Bend a pipe cleaner in the shape of a felt spiral. Place onto one spiral; glue another on top to sandwich it. Repeat to make a second horn.
3. Trace the larger ear template onto white felt and the smaller onto tan felt. Hot-glue together.
4. Glue the ears to the front edge of the headband and the horns to the top.
Lamb Donuts
The kids can make these start to finish!
Makes: 12 donutsTotal Time: 20 minutes
What You'll Need:
- 1½ cups confectioners' sugar
- 1 Tbs. light corn syrup
- 2 Tbs. milk
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract
- 12 plain cake donuts
- Regular and mini halal marshmallows
- Pink decorating sugar
- Pink M&M's or Tootsie Rolls
- Black piping icing
What To Do:
1. Whisk together sugar, corn syrup, milk, and vanilla until well combined and smooth. Set a wire rack over paper towels.
2. Dip the top of each donut into the glaze and place onto the rack to set slightly.
3. Add mini marshmallows around the edges of each donut, cutting in half if needed, adding more across the top as shown. Cut a large marshmallow in the shape of each ear, press sticky side in pink sugar, and attach to donut.
4. For the nose, place an M&M or a piece of Tootsie Roll rolled into a ball; pipe on the eyes and a mouth.
Hajj Place Mats
Purchased place mats make this easy, but you can make your own with fabric and Stitch Witchery
What You'll Need: Place mat template, foam, hot glue, cardboard, paint brushes, multipurpose craft paint, cotton place mat
What To Do:
1. Print template, then trace onto foam and cut out. Hotglue shapes to small squares of cardboard to make stamps.
2. Brush paint onto the stamps and test on a piece of paper or scrap fabric. Stamp the place mat as shown. (You may need to stamp a few times in the same place to get solid coverage.) Let dry completely before using.