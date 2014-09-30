8 Crafts From Household Items
Craft Lab
With some glue, yarn, and maybe even a cereal box, your regular household items are transformed into these 8 creative crafts for kids.
Guitar
Let your child make some beautiful music. Cardboard boxes form the base of this inspired instrument; corks make the tuning pegs.
Puppy Puppet
Transform cardboard tubes into a canine marionette; the head and legs will move when it walks!
How to Make a Ring Box Puppet
Cable Car
Your little one's furry friends will be able to zip around in this simple vehicle. Cut windows from a box and tape on a piece of straw; then let your child go wild with decoration.
Balloon Car
Get ready to race—inflate this car's balloon and set it down: the expelled air will make it go!
Sailboat
Take to the high seas with this boat constructed from a milk carton hull and a skewer mast.
Windmill
Watch the mill's cardboard tube and Popsicle-stick blades spin in the breeze, with the help of a brad.
Village
A few simple snips and a coat of paint transform milk cartons into a colorful village.
Rocket
This ship lets imaginations soar! A cardboard tube is topped with a foil-covered paper cone to form this space vessel.