8 Crafts From Household Items

By Parents Editors September 30, 2014
Credit: Avery Powell
Tap into your kids' creative side with these easy projects that can be assembled from everyday items.
Craft Lab

Credit: Avery Powell

With some glue, yarn, and maybe even a cereal box, your regular household items are transformed into these 8 creative crafts for kids.

Guitar

Credit: Avery Powell

Let your child make some beautiful music. Cardboard boxes form the base of this inspired instrument; corks make the tuning pegs.

Puppy Puppet

Credit: Avery Powell

Transform cardboard tubes into a canine marionette; the head and legs will move when it walks!

How to Make a Ring Box Puppet

Cable Car

Credit: Avery Powell

Your little one's furry friends will be able to zip around in this simple vehicle. Cut windows from a box and tape on a piece of straw; then let your child go wild with decoration.

Balloon Car

Credit: Avery Powell

Get ready to race—inflate this car's balloon and set it down: the expelled air will make it go!

Sailboat

Credit: Avery Powell

Take to the high seas with this boat constructed from a milk carton hull and a skewer mast.

Windmill

Credit: Avery Powell

Watch the mill's cardboard tube and Popsicle-stick blades spin in the breeze, with the help of a brad.

Village

Credit: Avery Powell

A few simple snips and a coat of paint transform milk cartons into a colorful village.

Rocket

Credit: Avery Powell

This ship lets imaginations soar! A cardboard tube is topped with a foil-covered paper cone to form this space vessel.

By Parents Editors