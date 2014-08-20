9 Easy Clothespin Crafts for Kids
Clothespin Butterflies
To make this butterfly clothespin craft, have your kids paint the pin and let it dry. Fold two cupcake liners into quarters, then clip the clothespin over them and add googly eyes
Note Station
Use wood glue to attach clothespins to a wooden ruler, and label each pin with a family member's name. Mount the ruler near your front door and clip reminders, permission slips, and other important notes to it.
Washi Tape Clothespins
This easy clothespin craft for kids requires three simple materials: clothespins, washi tape, and scissors. The finished products can be used in a variety of ways —for example, as a chip clip, magnet, or bookmark. Click on the button above to find the instructions on Girl in the Garage.
Magnetic Dragonfly Clip
Display your child's artwork by putting this cute magnetic dragonfly clip on the fridge. All you need is a few simple supplies—like paint, googly eyes, and mini popsicle sticks—and a spark of creativity. Click on the button above for the instructions and a how-to video.
Rubber Band Launcher
This DIY clothespin craft is perfect for adventurous kiddos! Glue a clothespin to a dowel. Load a rubber band onto the launcher as shown, then squeeze the clothespin handle to let the band fly (at inanimate targets only, of course).
Racing Cars
On your mark, get set, go! Recruit your kids to make these DIY cars with glue, twist ties, buttons, straw, and clothespins. Then host a race with the entire family! Find the instructions on ikatbag.com with the button above.
Animal Mix-Ups
This clothespin craft is ideal for preschool kids. Get free animal templates here. Glue various types of card stock feet to clothespins as shown. Clip the pins to card stock bodies, mixing and matching as desired.
Skiing Ornaments
Looking for clothespin Christmas crafts? This DIY skiing ornament, made with wooden clothespins and ice-pop sticks, will be the perfect addition to your tree! Click on the button above for instructions and a how-to video.
Mod Podge Mirror
Transform an ordinary mirror into a statement-making decor piece with this idea from Mod Podge Rocks. The clothespins can be covered in any type of scrapbook paper, which makes this DIY project customizable and fun. Find the instructions with the button above.