4 Adorable Teacher Gift Ideas to DIY

1. Cover the surface of your workspace with wax or parchment paper.

2. Pull off a ball of white air-dry clay about the size of your apple cookie cutter. Use a rolling pin to roll it out to about ¼-inch thickness.

3. Cut out the apple shape and remove the excess clay. Holding the cutout in your palm, gently pinch the clay upward and outward; start in the middle and work toward the edges to curve it into a shallow bowl shape. Once you're done, set it into the cookie cutter to dry (that will hold the edges up) at least 24 hours or according to package instructions.

4. Use a paint pen or craft paint and paintbrush to draw on the seeds, stem, leaf, and any other decorations. For the dipped effect, apply a strip of washi tape before you paint so you get a clean line. Let the paint dry.

5. Varnish the dish with airdry gloss (like Sculpey Gloss Glaze, $6; michaels.com), following package directions.