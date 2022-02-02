6 Pom-Pom Valentine Crafts That Double as Fun Gifts
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
craft colorful pom poms yarn
Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
Get the kids crafting their hearts out with super-fun gifts and cards made with warm-and-fuzzy puffs.
Ice-Cream Charms
Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
What You'll Need
- Scissors
- Pink glitter felt and/or rose-gold felt
- Hot-glue gun
- 3 cm pom-poms in various colors, like fuchsia, mint, pink, off-white, and seafoam
- Ball chains
- Neon-pink mini pom-poms
- Small paintbrush
- Découpage or tacky glue (optional)
- Chunky glitter (optional)
- Mint-green cardstock
- 1⅛-in. hole punch
- Marker
Make It
- Cut felt into a triangular shape with a rounded bottom edge, 1½ in. tall and 3 in. wide.
- Roll felt into a cone about 1 in. wide and secure with hot glue. Trim the top flat so it looks like an ice-cream cone.
- Hot-glue a stack of two pom-poms in different colors over the cone's opening.
- Hot-glue the middle of a ball chain to top pom-pom.
- Hot-glue a small neon-pink pom-pom on top for a cherry, overlapping the ball chain.
- Using a paintbrush, dab découpage glue over the tops of the pom-poms, if using. Sprinkle with glitter and press down gently to adhere. Let dry.
- Cut small rectangles from cardstock. Punch a hole in one end. Write "Supercool" on tag; thread ball chain through the hole and close.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pom Posies
Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
What You'll Need
- Donut Pom Maker or Clover Pom-Pom Maker Set
- Yarn in white, light pink, neon pink, magenta, coral, orange, and neon yellow (or any combo of colors you'd like to use)
- Scissors
- Wooden chopsticks
- Turquoise-green yarn for the stem
- Tacky glue
- Turquoise-green cardstock
- Scallop-edged scissors
- Marker
Make It
- Wrap the center of one side of the pom-pom maker with about a finger's width of yarn to form the very center of the flower. Wrap loosely so the yarn doesn't have much tension.
- Lightly wrap over that section with a layer of another color yarn.
- Lightly wrap over that section with a layer of another color yarn. (Don't cover the whole side of the pom-pom maker, but cover the second color completely.)
- Finish wrapping that side of the pom-pom maker in another color.
- Using the same color yarn as in Step 4, wrap the entire other side of the pom-pom maker. Both sides should have the same amount of yarn.
- Reassemble the pom-pom maker and cut through the middle (following the product's included instructions).
- Wrap a piece of yarn around the middle of the pom-pom maker, looping it around a few times until you can cinch the pom-pom very tightly. Tie with a few knots to secure. Remove the pieces of the pom-pom maker and trim the pom-pom so that it's round.
- To make the stem, wrap a chopstick in turquoise-green yarn and glue to secure.
- Glue the pom-pom flower to the top of the stem.
- Using scallop-edged scissors, cut 2 leaves out of cardstock for each flower. Write "Best buds forever" on one leaf with a marker and glue both to either side of the stem.
Monster Pencil Toppers
Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
What You'll Need
- Customizable pencils in colors
- Yarn in various colors
- Scissors
- Pom-poms in various colors and sizes
- Hot-glue gun
- Googly eyes in various sizes and colors
Make It
- Get pencils customized with the phrase "You're a real scream!" (Or use plain pencils and make a washi-tape flag with the phrase.)
- To make a homemade pom-pom (like those on the mint and orange pencils): Wrap yarn around two fingers about 15 times. Slide the bundle of yarn off your fingers and tie tightly in the middle with the same yarn. Snip open the loops and fluff into a pom-pom, trimming as needed. (You can mix yarns and make larger or smaller bundles to get different sizes of pom-poms.)
- To make a multicolor monster using store-bought pom-poms (like those on the pink and red pencils), cut a medium or large pom-pom in half and glue to another half. Glue on additional pom-poms if desired.
- Hot-glue the top of the pencil to the bottom of the monster.
- Hot-glue on googly eyes and small pom-poms for features.
Advertisement
Do It Up
Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
What You'll Need
- Scissors
- Bright-pink cardstock
- ¼ -in. dot stickers
- Marker
- Pom-poms in various sizes in pinks, red, and orange
- Tacky glue
Make It
- Cut cardstock into a circle about 5½ in. in diameter.
- In lower half of card, make a face using stickers. Use whole dots for cheeks. Cut dots to create a semicircle for a mouth and a triangle for a nose. Draw eyes with a marker.
- Glue pom-poms above face, using various colors and sizes to form an impressive hairstyle.
- Write "Love is in the hair!"
Caterpillar Crush
Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
What You'll Need
- Scissors
- Cardstock in 2 colors
- Pinking shears
- Tacky glue
- Small pom-poms in various colors
- Tiny googly eyes
- Marker
Make It
- Cut 1 sheet of cardstock into a rectangle about 4x5½ in.
- Using pinking shears, cut a leaf shape out of cardstock in a different color, a bit smaller than the rectangle. Fold the leaf in half lengthwise to create a center crease.
- Open leaf and glue creased edge to card on a diagonal.
- Glue a squiggly row of 6 pom-poms in assorted colors along the crease to form a caterpillar.
- Glue 2 googly eyes to the head of the caterpillar.
- Write "Just thought I'd bug you ..."
A-roar-able Valentine
Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh
What You'll Need
- Scissors
- Teal cardstock
- Tacky glue
- 1 large orange pom-pom; 2 small orange pom-poms; 12 small fuchsia pom-poms
- 2 tiny white pom-poms; 1 tiny fuchsia pom-pom
- Black permanent marker
- Tiny googly eyes
Make It
- Cut cardstock into a circle about 5½ in. in diameter.
- Glue large orange pom-pom to center of card and glue on 2 small orange pom-poms for ears.
- Glue small fuchsia pom-poms around the lion's face for mane.
- Glue on tiny white pom-poms and a tiny fuchsia pom-pom for the mouth and nose.
- Color 2 googly eyes with the marker and glue them on for eyes. (To make it easier, place them on a piece of double-stick tape attached to a table.)
- Write "Wild about you!"
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement