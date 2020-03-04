Kid Crafts

Do you have a crafty kid? Nurture his creative spirit with these fun ideas for making. With just a few inexpensive crafts supplies, you'll be giving your child the tools he needs to spark imagination and creative play. Craft on!

Reese Witherspoon and Her 8-Year-Old Son Love This Kiwi Crate Subscription Box
Read for more details on the different types of subscription boxes KiwiCo offers, plus get an exclusive code for 40% off your first month's subscription.
14 Fun Fall Crafts for Kids
We dare you not to fall in love (pun intended) with these easy leaf, pine cone, and acorn crafts perfect for toddlers and preschoolers to do at home this autumn.
9 Rainbow Tie-Dye Projects to Do at Home
Looking for a colorful craft? Check out these nine unique ideas for rainbow tie-dye projects, from personalized beach towels to reusable tote bags.
How to Get Tie-Dye Off Your Kid’s Hands
Got stained hands after a tie-dye project? Remove the discoloration with these five effective methods, ranging from DIY fixes to professional products. 
How to Tie-Dye Shirts
Want to learn the best tie-dye techniques? Follow these instructions for mixing dye and creating groovy patterns.
9 Crafts That Turn Old Crayons Into Art
Give your broken and busted crayon pieces new life! or Seven surprising new crafts to do with old crayons! or Give new life to old crayons!
11 Easy Craft Ideas for Kids to Make With Stuff You Have at Home
Going out to snag art supplies might be out of the question as we social distance, but there are plenty of simple, fun crafts kids can do during quarantine that require materials you already have on hand.
Wine Cork Crafts for Kids, Because We Know You Have Them on Hand
These wine cork craft ideas not only give the stoppers you have lying around a new lease on life, but they'll also keep kids busy and bolster their creativity.
6 Kid-Friendly Cricut Projects for a Winter Crafternoon
How to Make Slime, According to YouTube's Slime Queen
Michaels Kids Offers More Creative Toys and Activities Than Ever Before
5 Fun Ways to Dye Easter Eggs with Toddlers

This Unicorn Egg Dyeing Kit Gives the Easter Tradition a Whimsical Twist

Now, your little ones can create the most magical-looking Easter eggs you've ever seen.

4 Fun Ways to Decorate Kids' Bike Spokes
How to Decorate Your Kid's Bike for a Patriotic Parade
How to Make a Dream Catcher
How to Make a Homemade Guitar
This 11-Year-Old Got Major Burns on Her Hands From Making Homemade Slime
Jewelry Kids Can Make
13 Decor Ideas to Spark Kids' Creativity
How to Make Crystal Geode Eggs
Crafting With Kids: Expectations vs. Reality
Teens Are Hoarding Borax & Glue to Make Slime—But Is It Safe?
6 Arts and Crafts with Toilet Paper Rolls
DIY Barnyard Set
Easy and Cute Valentines Made from School Supplies
The Top Parenting Trends of 2017 According to Pinterest
Mod Periscope
12 Ways to Upgrade Your Gift-Wrapping Using Office Supplies
Sew Fun! 3 Easy Embroidery Projects for Kids
5 Crafts Kids Can Make for a Good Cause
14 Easy Halloween Crafts for Toddlers and Preschoolers
5 Ways to Trick Out Your Kid's Backpack
8 Adorable No-Candy Valentines
How to Make a Magnetic Hedgehog
How to Make Tiny Taco Piñatas
How to Make a Duct Tape Glasses Case & Coin Purse
How to Make Soap Bars
