4 Crafts for National Hispanic Heritage Month

Taíno petroglyphs, found in caves and near rivers in Puerto Rico, Cuba, and throughout the Caribbean, are some of the oldest in the world. Kids can create their own “rock art” as they learn about the indigenous culture.

1. Knead clay such as Model Magic (a little bigger than the size of a golf ball) until it’s smooth.

2. Press it into a flat disk, or use a cookie cutter to punch out a circle shape.

3. Etch designs into clay using round household objects, like paper-towel rolls, and the pointed end of a toothpick. For Taíno symbol inspiration, visit TainoAgo.com.

4. Add a hole and string to make a necklace.

Tip: Dip a toothpick in water before carving designs to help the tip glide more smoothly.