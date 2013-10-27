These simple pumpkins inspired by paper-chain dolls let kids create a string of festive faces. For the small trio shown here, download our template, below. Accordion-fold an 18- by 5-inch piece of orange paper (tape two pieces together, if needed) into six 3-inch sections. Using the template, cut out the shape. For symmetrical features, cut them from a sheet of black paper folded in half. Attach them with a glue stick.