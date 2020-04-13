6 Low-Lift Crafts for 1-Year-Olds You Can Easily Do at Home

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

A tremendous amount of growth and development takes place in the first 12 months of a child's life, according to Laura Phillips, PsyD, ABPdN, clinical neuropsychologist at the Learning and Development Center for the Child Mind Institute.

“By the end of the first year, toddlers are capable of pulling to stand, cruising, perhaps taking a few steps independently, picking up small objects using their pincer grasps, banging objects together, taking things out of a container, flipping switches, turning knobs, and imitating scribbling,” Phillips says. One-year-olds also have an increased attention to language, and they can respond to simple requests through gesturing and babbling.

Because young toddlers are extremely curious, they learn about the world through exploration and play. Here are six arts and crafts for 1-year-olds that encourage them to reach physical and cognitive milestones.

Best Arts and Crafts for a 1-Year-Old

The following crafts help your child’s growth and development. They also provide an opportunity to talk, introducing new vocabulary and linguistic concepts. “We know these concepts are best learned in the context of meaningful play with an attentive caregiver, as opposed to an otherwise meaningless, decontextualized way, such as through apps or even flashing toys,” says Phillips. “These projects are also great opportunities for your child to experience your undivided attention, which helps reinforce the sense that ‘I matter.’”