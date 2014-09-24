A Back-to-School Tote Tradition
In Germany, it's a tradition to give children a schultute, a giant paper cone filled with treats and supplies, to celebrate their first day of school.
Advertisement
Credit: Photograph by Doug Merriam
Back-to-School Tote
To make a tote, roll a sheet of lightweight poster board into a cone, securing it with tape. Trim the top edge with scissors. Roll and tape a piece of wrapping paper around the cone. Trim the top edge, leaving a couple of inches of excess. Cut tabs into the excess paper, fold the tabs down into the cone, and tape them in place.
Credit: Photograph by Doug Merriam
Place double-sided tape along the outside edge of the cone. Wrap a sheet of tissue paper around the cone as shown, adhering it to the tape.
Credit: Photograph by Doug Merriam
Flip the paper over the top of the cone as shown. Fill the cone with treats and goodies for school, then cinch the top and tie it with ribbon.
Originally published in the August 2013 issue of FamilyFun magazine.
Family Fun
Comments