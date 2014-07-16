Back-to-School Crafts and Treats

Make sure your threaded needle can fit through the mesh. If not, use a smaller needle, and/or double the yarn to completely fill each hole.

What You'll Need: Primer and spray paint (optional), metal mesh desk organizer, templates, yarn, tapestry needle, tacky glue

What To Do:

1. Prime and spraypaint the organizer if desired. Let dry.

2. Print and cut out templates. Arrange in a pattern and mark points on mesh.

3. Cut a 45-inch strand of yarn and thread the needle. Starting at the back left side of the diamond, insert the needle through to the front, leaving a 4-inch tail. Weave in and out of the mesh to match the diamond shape. Double-knot the ends in back. Trim close to the knot, and use tacky glue to secure the ends. Repeat with other yarn colors.