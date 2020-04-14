9 Easy Educational Crafts for Toddlers to Do at Home

Image zoom Busakorn Pongparnit/Getty Images

Toddlers experience a tremendous amount of cognitive and physical development. Indeed, they’re constantly improving “fine motor dexterity and coordination, creativity, problem solving skills, frustration tolerance, self-esteem, and language comprehension and expression,” says Laura Phillips, PsyD, ABPdN, clinical neuropsychologist at the Learning and Development Center for the Child Mind Institute.

To help your child reach milestones faster, consider doing educational crafts and activities that encourage learning. “Crafts have an important role to play, especially as kids get older,” says Phillips. “They also encourage the development of other critical executive functions like organization, planning, sequencing, and perseverance.” Plus, when your child completes the crafts with another child, they offer an opportunity to practice critical social skills like sharing and turn-taking.

Here are nine craft ideas for toddlers that assist with growth and development.