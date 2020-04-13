8 Easy Educational Crafts for 2-Year-Olds

Image zoom

Two-year-olds develop quickly both cognitively and physically, according to Laura Phillips, PsyD, ABPdN, clinical neuropsychologist at the Learning and Development Center for the Child Mind Institute. Certain projects can further improve growth and development, helping your child reach milestones quicker.

“The content and materials of arts and crafts are helpful in fostering the development of specific motor, cognitive, linguistic, and pre-academic skills,” says Phillips. “They also allow for the interpersonal exchanges that are critical for brain development, lifelong learning, and social-emotional competence.”

Here are eight arts and crafts for 2-year-olds to do at home. It’s important to remember, though, that two-year-olds aren't fully independent, so your child might act frustrated or uninterested with crafts. Even so, “presenting your child with tasks that are a little bit challenging, but still within his ‘zone of proximal development’ (within the realm of what he can do with some support) helps to nurture frustration tolerance, perseverance, problem-solving, and secure attachment,” says Phillips.