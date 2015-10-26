7 Easy, No-Knit Yarn Crafts

How to make your tube knitter: (You'll need this to create the following two crafts – Soft Strands & Fuzzy Friends)

Wrap two rubber bands, each doubled over once, a few inches apart around a toilet-paper tube. Secure 6 ice-pop sticks, evenly spaced, underneath rubber bands. Leave about 3â„4 inch of stick above top of tube. Tape sticks to tube, using decorative washi tape. Remove rubber bands.