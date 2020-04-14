7 Educational Yet Easy Crafts for 3-Year-Olds That Promote a Love of Learning

Image zoom TomsickovaTatyana/shutterstock.com

When a child turns 3, her growth and development are well underway. Indeed, the 3-year old-brain is capable of orchestrating more complex cognitive and physical skills, “like jumping and hopping on one foot, pedaling a tricycle, walking up stairs, completing three- or four-piece jigsaw puzzles, naming colors, and following simple directions,” says Laura Phillips, PsyD, ABPdN, clinical neuropsychologist at the Learning and Development Center for the Child Mind Institute. You can further encourage learning and development through at-home crafts and activities.

When completing them, it's important to facilitate reciprocal verbal and non-verbal exchange. For example, when a toddler is coloring and chatting about his yellow sun, even if the chatter is nonsensical, Phillips encourages parents to make comments and reflections. They can also ask open-ended questions about the craft. "These rich and meaningful exchanges facilitate language development, attachment, self-concept, and lay the foundations for continued learning and growth," she says.

Without further ado, here are seven craft ideas for 3 year olds. They encourage learning at home, helping your child reach important milestones before starting school.