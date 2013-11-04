15 Awesome Kids Artwork Submissions

November 04, 2013
In celebration of our recently launched Pocket Gallery iPhone app we asked readers to submit their kids' best artwork. Here are our favorites from the bunch!
Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Painting with acrylics by Isybilla Gee

Age 5

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Van Gogh Inspired Pastel Vase by Makayla

3 of 15

"Turtles by the Bay" with play dough by Trinity Tinsley

Age 4

Advertisement

4 of 15

Painting by Sofia Foster

Age 6

5 of 15

"Licking Monster" by Carina Mejia

Age 6

6 of 15

Painting by Zoe

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

By Laura Flood

Age 3

8 of 15

By Abigail Kort

9 of 15

Robot drawing by Kameron

Age 6

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

By Beatriz Campos

Age 9

11 of 15

By Sydney

Age 6

12 of 15

"Pastel Fox" drawing by Owen

Age 7

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

By Alejandro Martinez

Age 5

14 of 15

Dragon drawing with Sharpie by Luna Gajdos

Age 6

15 of 15

By Phoebe

Age 5

Copyright &copy 2012 Meredith Corporation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next