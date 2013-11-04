15 Awesome Kids Artwork Submissions
In celebration of our recently launched Pocket Gallery iPhone app we asked readers to submit their kids' best artwork. Here are our favorites from the bunch!
Painting with acrylics by Isybilla Gee
Age 5
Advertisement
Advertisement
Van Gogh Inspired Pastel Vase by Makayla
"Turtles by the Bay" with play dough by Trinity Tinsley
Age 4
Advertisement
Painting by Sofia Foster
Age 6
"Licking Monster" by Carina Mejia
Age 6
Painting by Zoe
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
By Laura Flood
Age 3
By Abigail Kort
Robot drawing by Kameron
Age 6
Advertisement
Advertisement
By Beatriz Campos
Age 9
By Sydney
Age 6
"Pastel Fox" drawing by Owen
Age 7
Advertisement
Advertisement
By Alejandro Martinez
Age 5
Dragon drawing with Sharpie by Luna Gajdos
Age 6
By Phoebe
Age 5
Copyright © 2012 Meredith Corporation.
Advertisement
Advertisement