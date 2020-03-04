Arts & Crafts

10 Family Photo Ideas to That Are Easy as They Are Fun

Don’t equate fun with getting your whole family ready for a pricey, time-consuming, stressful photoshoot? Of course not. Hiring a photographer, buying matching outfits (?), and making sure no one gets dirty, sneezy, sleepy, or in your infants’ case, poopy is daunting enough to make any parent shutter. But family photo shoots can be simple, even down-right enjoyable. These ideas are as unique as your family—and you don’t need to be a pro photographer, tech genius, or high fashion model to pull them off.