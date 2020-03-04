Arts & Crafts

Give your child a chance to embrace his artistic side. Try these great arts and crafts ideas: Whether it's learning a new handcraft like crochet or getting messy with paints, your creative kid will love exploring the many ways to express himself.

Most Recent

10 Family Photo Ideas to That Are Easy as They Are Fun

Don’t equate fun with getting your whole family ready for a pricey, time-consuming, stressful photoshoot? Of course not. Hiring a photographer, buying matching outfits (?), and making sure no one gets dirty, sneezy, sleepy, or in your infants’ case, poopy is daunting enough to make any parent shutter. But family photo shoots can be simple, even down-right enjoyable. These ideas are as unique as your family—and you don’t need to be a pro photographer, tech genius, or high fashion model to pull them off.
12 Cute Onesie Upcycling Crafts to Remember the Baby Days

These 12 crafts provide a variety of sweet ways to put your baby's old onesies to good use.
‘Mean-Mugging’ Baby Doesn’t Seem Thrilled to Be Getting Her Photo Taken in Hilarious Photoshoot

“She’s either mean-mugging non-stop, or just unimpressed" Christian Musa said of his three-week-old daughter Luna.
6 Kid-Friendly Cricut Projects for a Winter Crafternoon

Put down the scissors and hit print to create one of these easy Cricut projects that put the magical paper cutter to work instead of little fingers.
I'm a Mom and a Photographer: Here's How to Take the Best Photos of Your Kids

Capturing beautiful family moments is easier than ever before. Photographer Erin Brooks shares her tips to take the best photos of your children.
Newborn Photo Shoots: Safety Do's & Don'ts Every Parent Should Know

Photos of sleepy newborns with whimsical backdrops are all over social media, but experts warn parents not to attempt these set-ups at home. Here's what you need to know to keep your L.O. safe during a newborn photo shoot.
More Arts & Crafts

How to Tie-Dye Shirts 10 Ways

Follow these DIY tie-dye instructions for groovy swirls, stripes, polka dots, and more patterns.  
30+ Easy Paper Crafts for Kids

Jump-start your child's creativity with these simple crafts made from all varieties of colorful paper.
10 Best Photo Apps for Moms

30 Cool & Crafty Gifts Kids Can Make

8 Creative Egg Carton Crafts

Easy Screen Printing

4 Crafts for National Hispanic Heritage Month

Spark your kid’s creativity with these DIY projects inspired by artistic traditions across Latin America.

All Arts & Crafts

DIY Ornaments to Spruce Up Your Tree For The Holidays

DIY Fabric Covered Serving Spoons

DIY Feather Napkin Rings

DIY Ombre Candle

5 Fall Nature Crafts for Kids

3 Crafts for Eid al-Adha

4 Fun Ways to Decorate Kids' Bike Spokes

How to Decorate Your Kid's Bike for a Patriotic Parade

How to Make a Dream Catcher

How to Make a Homemade Guitar

How to Paint a Tiger Mask

How to Paint a Spider Web

How to Paint a Princess Mask

How to Paint a Butterfly Mask

DIY Birthday Decor Ideas for Every Level of Crafty Mom

Jewelry Kids Can Make

How to Make Crystal Geode Eggs

Crafting With Kids: Expectations vs. Reality

4 Cute Crafts That Use Recycled Cardboard Tubes

DIY Barnyard Set

5 Fun STEAM Projects with Curious Jane

4 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Wall Decor

Sew Fun! 3 Easy Embroidery Projects for Kids

Mod Garlands

Forest Friends Food Toppers

