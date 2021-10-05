Amazon's 2021 Holiday Toy List Is Here, and Even Procrastinators Need to Shop It Early

Still, we promise, there are deals to be found. You just have to know where to find them, and you can't expect them to be on the L.O.L. Surprise Holiday OMG Collector's Edition 2021 NYE Queen (but let me tell you, she does not look like she would step foot in a clearance aisle). If your kids' wish list is flexible, however, the first place to look, starting October 4 and throughout October and November, is Amazon's Epic Daily Deals page, where you'll see sales on all sorts of fun products, toys included. We can't say exactly what will be on sale when, but we have been assured that there will be discounts of up to 30 percent off on toys from beloved brands like Hasbro, Barbie, Fisher-Price, National Geographic, and more.