Amazon's 2021 Holiday Toy List Is Here, and Even Procrastinators Need to Shop It Early
Whether you're a holiday mega-planner and or last-minute procrastinator, everyone recommends starting your gift-shopping early this year—not just the folks at Amazon, which unveiled its 2021 Holiday Toys List on Monday. This year, it's not only the people who pull out their Christmas lights on October 1 who should start adding to your carts. If you don't know the not-so-fun reason why, consider yourself lucky that the phrase "supply chain issues" doesn't yet haunt your dreams. But here's a much better excuse: You can find great deals on toys for kids of all ages starting right this minute.
The Amazon Holiday Toys List (not to be confused with all the other top toys lists you'll be seeing between now and December 24) includes more than 1,500 toys and games. Seeing that many toys at once isn't helpful until you sort and filter the list—which you can do to view the best toys organized by age range (from infant to teen to all ages), category of toy (Pretend Play, Action Figures, Games, STEM, etc), characters (Disney princesses, Pokémon, Paw Patrol), and popular brands (Lego, Barbie, Crayola, Osmo). This makes for much easier shopping, especially for parents who know what their kids are into and have a general sense of their wish lists.
If your kids' wish lists are super specific, we do recommend buying those gifts as early as possible. Without going too Econ 101 on you, just recall how COVID-related shutdowns and worker shortages have affected our everyday lives. Then imagine that on the scale of a toy maker that requires microchips and other materials from various factories across the globe to be assembled at yet another factory, shipped overseas, and then shipped to your home via various forms of transportation and requiring so many employees playing a role in getting that one, very special furReal Walkalot dog and cat under the tree. So, yeah, companies are expecting delays and shortages. And industry analysts are warning that there aren't many discounts coming this year.
Still, we promise, there are deals to be found. You just have to know where to find them, and you can't expect them to be on the L.O.L. Surprise Holiday OMG Collector's Edition 2021 NYE Queen (but let me tell you, she does not look like she would step foot in a clearance aisle). If your kids' wish list is flexible, however, the first place to look, starting October 4 and throughout October and November, is Amazon's Epic Daily Deals page, where you'll see sales on all sorts of fun products, toys included. We can't say exactly what will be on sale when, but we have been assured that there will be discounts of up to 30 percent off on toys from beloved brands like Hasbro, Barbie, Fisher-Price, National Geographic, and more.
One easier way to find great deals on toys and games this year is to go back to that Amazon Holiday Toys List. Whether you're on the full list or have selected the category, just check off the "deals" box on the right side above the product listings. That will give you toys that are either Epic Daily Deals or a limited time deal.
Below is just a sampling of the deals—including an Echo Dot, STEM toys, a giant pegasus, and an even bigger water slide—that we found on Amazon's Holiday Toys List for 2021.
