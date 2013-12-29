Your kids are awesome. Make sure your pics do them justice.

Find yourself taking more photographs these days? You and everyone else. It's never been easier to capture a moment and show it off to the world. Photographer and dad Ryan Marshall, master of the family snapshot, has advice for getting share-worthy shots--no special skill or fancy gear required. Read on for five genius tips that will instantly raise your photo game.

Originally published in the December/January 2013 issue of FamilyFun