28 Ways to Make the Most of a Snow Day

Freeze the day! With these fun indoor and outdoor activities—plus cold-weather products and book recommendations—your next snow day will be a blast.

For kids, waking up to a blizzardy day means shrieking with glee. But for parents, it means trying to dream up new ways to keep our children entertained for hours on end. Whether your family is the type that can't wait to careen downhill on sleds or prefers hunkering indoors with blankets and hot chocolate, this guide will help you win the snowy day.

Outdoor Activities for Snow Days

Assemble an obstacle course. "Using snow as a hurdle is the best," says Mandisa Watts, a mom of three, a blogger at Happy Toddler Playtime, and author of Super STEAM Activity Book, who loves seeing her kids scale snow mounds. But you can also add props. Kids can crawl through a "tunnel" made from two chairs and an inflatable sled, or throw snowballs into a bucket as part of the race.

Stomp out a snow maze. Have the kids trudge through a fresh snowfall to create zigzags and winding paths (don't forget dead ends!). If your yard is in a deep freeze, use shovels to dig out walkways. Once the course is complete, mark the starting and finishing points. (Up the amusement factor with callouts: "Hop on one foot!" "Crab-walk to the other side!")

Build your own hill. Shoveling snow into a slope about 3 or 4 feet high should do it for small kids, says Lana Rodrigues, the mom of two behind @therodriguescartel. Pack the snow nicely, and smooth out a concave sled path with the back of a shovel. Voilà: No need to leave your own yard.

Make monster tracks. Running through snow is more thrilling when your footprints resemble Bigfoot's, says Kimberly Stoney, a professional crafter and a mom of one. Make kids "yeti feet" by cutting out four cardboard ovals that are longer and wider than your kids' feet and snipping triangles on the long ends for claws. Layer two ovals to make each "shoe," then wrap completely with duct tape. To attach the monster feet, secure them to your kid's snow boots with elastic bands or more duct tape. Then let kids stomp away.

Channel Emily's Wonder Lab. Everybody loves watching the chemical reaction of a science-class-worthy snow volcano, says Louise McMullen, a mom of three and a blogger at Messy Little Monster. Start by arranging a mound of snow into a volcano shape, then press a small plastic bottle or cup into the center. Pour about three spoonfuls of baking soda into the vessel and add a squirt of dish soap and a couple of drops of food coloring. Use a squeeze bottle to add white vinegar—and stand back: Your snow-cano will spark a lava eruption of colorful, foaming bubbles.

Mine for jewels. Let kids dig for ice "gems" in the snow, suggests Tara Rondinelli, a mom of two and a blogger at Little Pine Learners. Fill an ice-cube tray with water (or take it up a notch with a gemstone-shaped mold). Add drops of different food coloring in jewel tones to each section. Once the cubes are frozen, pop them out to hide in the snow—then hand your kid a shovel to excavate all the treasure.

Plant a winter garden. Splash some color in a white-out yard by setting out empty flowerpots and artificial flowers. Put kids to work scooping up "soil" (snow) for planting the blooms. "This is easy to do with gloves on," Rondinelli explains.

Indoor Activities for Snow Days

Create faux snow. This is a good one when all you have are flurries or if you live where snow is a rare occurrence. Set a deep plastic container on a baking sheet and add one cup of baking soda. Mix with foaming shaving cream until it looks crumbly. "This fake snow feels cool to the touch," says Betty Boiron, a mom of two and a blogger at Mombrite," so kids will love building a mini snowman with it." Kids can add fake trees or animal toys to set up a winter scene, mold the snow with cookie cutters, or plow through it with toy trucks, she says.

Make a snow globe. Clean out a jar—Mason, jam, or peanut butter will do the trick—and fill it up with tap water. Scoop in as much white or silver glitter as your kids desire, then add a dash of vegetable glycerin, McMullen says. Though the glycerin isn't necessary, that extra step will make the glitter float as if it's in a real snow globe. Finally, grab a fun figurine to hot-glue onto the underside of the jar's lid. Your kid will be delighted with anything—LEGO pal, mini car, dino toy—but just make sure that it can handle the water. Seal it up and let it snow.

Upcycle an illuminating fort. This is the time to use the cardboard box that's so big it fits your child—with room to spare. "It's a fun hideout or reading nook and also a great cure for cabin fever," Rondinelli says. Grab the box and use a pen or some scissors to carefully poke a series of holes in the top. Then take a strand of holiday lights and push the bulbs down into the holes. Plug it in, and—wow—that fort is lit!

Freeze an ice lantern. "We keep these outdoors when it's cold and snowy," Rondinelli says. So consider the ice sculptures a potential bright spot on days when it gets dark at four o'clock in the afternoon. First, clean out two tin cans, one larger than the other, and ensure that there aren't any sharp edges. Fill the larger one about a third of the way up with water. Fit the smaller can inside the larger can, placing something heavy in the smaller can, like stones, so that it sinks into the water. Tape the two cans together so that the smaller can is balancing in the center of the larger one. Place the whole project in the freezer, or, if it's below freezing outside, let it sit in the yard. Once the water is frozen, remove the smaller can, then slide out the hollow ice cylinder. The smaller can will leave a small divot in the center of the ice—just drop in a flameless tea light.

Decorate the windows. When everyone's at their stir-craziest, Rondinelli suggests using dry-erase markers or liquid chalk markers directly on windows. "It keeps kids entertained for a long time, and everything erases easily with a damp paper towel," she says. Use painter's tape to section off different areas of the window, then let your kids go wild with color for a stained-glass effect. When the sunlight bounces off the snow and through the Technicolor panes, you'll get a kaleidoscope right in your home.

Go Sledding

Lugging your ride to the top of a hill and zooming down over and over is the quintessential snow-day move. Get prepped with these chosen frozen ones.

Build a Snowman

Building a snowman is a classic snow day activity for parents and children. Try some riffs on the traditional sculpture with these tips.

Flip your snowperson on its head. Get some double takes by placing the smallest sphere on the ground and two slightly larger ones on top of it. Stick a pair of shoes on top and add sturdy stick arms that touch the ground (the latter can act as support so your guy doesn't topple over). And don't forget the face—on the bottom, of course.

Make shark fins. Shape some snow into thin triangles all over your yard. Cue the Jaws theme song (or "Baby Shark"!).

Add more animals. Extra creatures are never a bad idea. Let kids nominate variations like cute bear or sneaky cat.

Build a snow castle. If it works with sand, it can work on your winter beach too. Use a shovel and pail, any castle-building kit, or just go freehand.

Put on a happy face. Create a few small rounds of snow. Pull out the Mr. Potato Head accessories and you've got Mr. Potato Snowman.

Make Snow Day Crafts

Lean into sugar. "Marshmallows are the ultimate edible craft," says Jodi Levine, author and crafter at @supermakeit (supermakeit.com). "Once cut, they stick to themselves beautifully. "To step up the usual hot cocoa, use cookie cutters to cut shapes out of S'mores marshmallows (these are special flat, square ones). Try stars, hearts, or letters. Word to the wise: If the cookie cutter gets too sticky, just wipe it lightly with vegetable oil and it'll cut smoothly again.

Paint your own snowflakes. Add twigs to the list of things the kids find on their nature hunt. Bring the sticks inside (let the wood dry if it's wet from the snow), and snap them into pieces roughly 6 inches long. Apply a layer of white acrylic paint to the whole batch. Arrange the sticks in a snowflake shape, then use glue to secure them together (for extra staying power, an adult can use a hot-glue gun). Once the snowflakes are dry, hang them with twine or string.

Rock a figurine. Have kids search for flat, oval stones in the backyard and then use them to craft a huddle of penguins, Rondinelli says. First, coat the rocks with black acrylic paint. When they're dry, take a cotton ball and glue it onto the lower front half of each rock to create the penguin's belly. Stick on two orange paper half circles for feet below the cotton. Then glue on a face with a pair of googly eyes and an orange paper triangle beak.

Read Up a Storm

During your next snow day, this (wintry) mix of books will keep kids happily curled up.

Cozy
Written and illustrated by Jan Brett
Brett, author of the 1989 classic The Mitten, has a knack for telling warm-and-fuzzy stories. This one is set in Alaska, where a musk ox gets separated from his herd during a snowstorm. One by one, woodland animals ask to nestle in the ox's thick, soft fur, and he establishes some "house rules" that protect the whole gang. Springtime brings the best possible ending. Ages 4 to 8

Snow Globe Wishes
Written by Erin Dealey, illustrated by Claire Shorrock
This cute picture book highlights how a family makes the best of it when a snowstorm knocks out the power in town. After constructing a blanket fort and snuggling in front of the fire, a little girl shakes her snow globe, wishing for peace on earth. The soft pastel illustrations gently remind us all to slow down and enjoy the snow. Ages 5 to 7

The Story of Snow
Written by Mark Cassino with Jon Nelson, Ph.D., illustrated by Nora Aoyagi
While mesmerizing photos of snowflakes will draw in the whole family, the genius of this nonfiction picture book lies in its engaging, bite-size explanations about how the white stuff forms. Kids will soak up info about the three types of snow crystals, how many "arms" a snowflake has, and even how to catch the crystals so they can get a closer look. Ages 2 to 7