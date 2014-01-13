Craft Kits and Supplies

With Kodak Shoe Art Film, kids can customize their kicks in a matter of minutes. Print scanned artwork or a photo on the film using an ink-jet printer, then apply it to shoes with the included adhesive. (An adult will need to trim the design to size with a craft knife.) When your child is ready for a change, just peel off the film and start again. Ages 6 and up. Kodak, $20 for six sheets

-- Ruth Spiro

Originally published in the September 2012 issue of FamilyFun magazine.