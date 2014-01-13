Craft Kits and Supplies
Crafters' Pick: Crayons
Our experts present their favorite coloring tools for artists of all ages.
- These vibrant Gel Sticks (top left) draw just like crayons, but after completing a sketch, kids can use a wet paintbrush to swirl and blend the colors. Set of 12, $13, greatartstartshere.com
- The smooth, deep hues created by Jumbo Beeswax Crayons (top right) made our testers ooh and aah -- as did their easy-to-hold triangular shape. Set of 24, $10, greatartstartshere.com
- Made of soy wax instead of petroleum-based paraffin, Crayon Rocks (middle) are a delight to hold and behold. Their shape makes shading large areas a snap. Set of 16, $8.95, crayonrocks.net
- Color Appeel utensils (bottom left) look like works of art themselves. When the ends get worn, simply unwrap the paper for a fresh start. Set of 12, $7.95, intlarrivals.com
- The plastic cases of these Mini Twistables (bottom right) mean that the crayons inside are nearly unbreakable. Just turn the end to get a nice, clean tip. Set of 24, $6.49, crayolastore.com
Put a New Shine on Your Shoes
With Kodak Shoe Art Film, kids can customize their kicks in a matter of minutes. Print scanned artwork or a photo on the film using an ink-jet printer, then apply it to shoes with the included adhesive. (An adult will need to trim the design to size with a craft knife.) When your child is ready for a change, just peel off the film and start again. Ages 6 and up. Kodak, $20 for six sheets
-- Ruth Spiro
Craft x Jewelry = Fun Squared
Transform wooden, Scrabble-type squares into stylish trinkets with Tile Jewelry. The kid-friendly kit contains a plethora of stickers, gems, beads, and more for making necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings. Ages 7 and up Alex Toys, $16.95
Feather Fashions
Fancy feathers are all the rage for stylish hair, and this kit comes with everything needed to make at least 12 chic accessories, including hair clips, headbands, ponytail holders, feathers, fabric flowers, and jewels.
Creativity for Kids, $20 Ages 7 and up
Decorate Your Duds
It's easy to add personality to clothes with Super Cool Iron-Ons by Sukie, a book of more than 80 vintage-looking cut-out-and-press-on designs. Spell out your kid's favorite catchphrase, add thought bubbles, or give a plain T-shirt some pizzazz with cute animals or flowers. Ages 6 and up (with adult help) Chronicle Books, $14.95
Cool Craft Supply
Tapeffiti is a set of miniature decorative tapes, each with nine feet of bright designs: colorful animal prints, cute fruit, tween fashions, and more. Fashion Angels, $3.99 for 6 rolls, $11.99 for 30 rolls
Subscribe to Some Fun
Kiwi Crates are a blessing in a box for kiddos and their busy parents. Each month, this service delivers a thoughtfully assembled package on a theme (past ones include color experiments, shown here, outer space, and dinosaurs). Inside is everything needed for several make-and-play projects, such as a design-your-own spinning top and an air-powered rocket, and more ideas are on kiwicrate.com. Ages 4 to 7. Kiwi Crate, $20 per kit; $220 per year
Project Runway for Rag Dolls
Each 12-inch-tall fabric Dress Up Doll (Princess, Fairy, Ballerina, or Mermaid) is a blank slate, ready to be outfitted by a creative kid. The kits come with everything needed (minus scissors) for young designers to sew, trim, and, as Tim Gunn would say, "Make it work!": colorful fabric, yarn hair, thread, instructions, and lots of sparkly embellishments. Ages 8 and up. Grant Studios, $20
