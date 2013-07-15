Cool Construction and Building Toys

Arc-a-teksWaba Fun, $13Ages 3 to 8

Arc-a-teks have an interesting backstory. Long ago, one escaped planet Arcatopia and came to Earth to help humans construct some of the world's greatest wonders. Our testers were certainly over the moon about the set's 40 or so plastic pieces, which they used to build the silly characters. And rebuild, and rebuild, and rebuild?

Originally published in the March 2012 issue of FamilyFun magazine.