Rainy Day Activities for Kids

Has the weather outside foiled your plans with sleet, snow, or rain? You don’t need to spend the day sitting idly on the couch! We rounded up creative activities on a rainy day for kids, ranging from arts and crafts to games and recipes. Children of all ages (and their parents!) will enjoy these clever ideas so much, they’ll look forward to the next rainy weather forecast.

Best Rainy Day Activities for Kids

17 Fun Indoor Games and Activities for Kids

Break out these creative indoor play ideas for kids if you're cooped up at home. All you'll need are a few simple, inexpensive supplies.
6 Snow-Day Activities That Don't Require a Screen—But Are Still Ridiculously Simple

With just a little prep, these easy indoor and outdoor snow-day activities become something special—and still stress free.
10 Easy At-Home Science Experiments for Kids

Kids are born researchers. (Yours have probably asked "why?" 14 times already today!) Entertain them and illustrate basic scientific concepts with five easy science experiments—no Ph.D. required.
How to Turn Your Living Room Into an Obstacle Course

If cabin fever has hit an all-time high, it's time to turn up the fun by constructing an indoor obstacle course that even a Ninja Warrior would envy.
10 Popular Kids Games from Around the World

Looking for new ways to have fun outside? Get inspired by these 10 popular kids games from different countries and cultures.
50 Fun Trivia Questions for Kids

Whether you have a science buff or a Harry Potter fanatic, look no further than this list of trivia questions and answers for kids of all ages that will be fun for little minds to ponder.

More Rainy Day Activities

How to Make Pop-up Puppets

Start with a soup can, then add felt and fabric to make this beary cute pop-up puppet.
How to Make Sock Puppets

Stuff stray socks with cotton batting to turn them into a family of playful puppets.
How to Make a Ring Box Puppet

How to Make a Paper Bag Puppet

6 Specialty Museums Kids (and Grown-Ups!) Will Love

The 10 Best Family Board Games of 2017

4 Indoor-Games to Stave Off Cabin Fever

These indoor activities are so much fun, your child will never know you had a hidden agenda. How's that for a game changer? 

All Rainy Day Activities for Kids

Greeting Card Flower Pendant

Plaster Plaques

Upcycled Bumblebee Craft: How-To Video

Make an Axle Racer

Plastic Bottle Sand Creature

Make it: Cardboard Fish Toy

5 Fun Rainy Day Toddler Activities

Checklist: Rainy-Day Activities for Baby

Fun Indoor Activities

Indoor Activities: Yoga for Kids

Indoor Activities: Yoga and a Twist on Parent-Child Bonding

TV-Free Activities

5 Rainy Day Activities

