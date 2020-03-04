Rainy Day Activities for Kids

17 Fun Indoor Games and Activities for Kids
Break out these creative indoor play ideas for kids if you're cooped up at home. All you'll need are a few simple, inexpensive supplies.
6 Snow-Day Activities That Don't Require a Screen—But Are Still Ridiculously Simple
With just a little prep, these easy indoor and outdoor snow-day activities become something special—and still stress free.
10 Easy At-Home Science Experiments for Kids
Kids are born researchers. (Yours have probably asked "why?" 14 times already today!) Entertain them and illustrate basic scientific concepts with five easy science experiments—no Ph.D. required.
How to Turn Your Living Room Into an Obstacle Course
If cabin fever has hit an all-time high, it's time to turn up the fun by constructing an indoor obstacle course that even a Ninja Warrior would envy.
10 Popular Kids Games from Around the World
Looking for new ways to have fun outside? Get inspired by these 10 popular kids games from different countries and cultures.
50 Fun Trivia Questions for Kids
Whether you have a science buff or a Harry Potter fanatic, look no further than this list of trivia questions and answers for kids of all ages that will be fun for little minds to ponder.