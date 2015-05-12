Your Summer Fun Bucket List

This cool treat hails from Hawaii. Make it anywhere with a shaved-ice machine or even a blender. You'll feel 10 degrees cooler in an instant.

Vanilla Peach Syrup

Combine 1 lb. sliced peaches (fresh or frozen), 3/4 cup water, 1/2 cup sugar, and a pinch of salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cook 30 minutes; stir occasionally and mash with a spoon. Add 1 Tbs. vanilla extract. Remove from heat; strain into a jar, stirring solids to extract liquid; chill. Makes about 1 cup syrup.

Strawberry-Coconut Syrup

Hull and quarter 1 lb. strawberries. Combine berries, 1/2 cup coconut milk, 1/4 cup sugar, and a pinch of salt in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cook 20 minutes; stir occasionally and mash with a spoon. Remove from heat and strain into a jar, stirring solids to extract liquid; chill. Makes about 1 cup syrup.

Lemon-Lime Syrup

Finely grate the zest of 1 lemon and 1 lime and set aside; combine the juice of both fruits, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1/4 cup water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to a jar; chill. Stir in reserved zest. Makes about 1/2 cup syrup.

For great flavor, pour 1/4 cup syrup over 1 cup shaved ice.

—Recipes by Erica Clark