These Discounted Outdoor Toys From Walmart Will Keep Your Kids Cool and Active All Summer Long
Summertime's warm days have a way of calling children to conquer the outdoors, and if you're looking to stock up on some outdoor toys to help your kids make the most of their playtime, look no further than Walmart. Whether you want to bring home an inflatable swimming pool or a T-ball set, Walmart has everything you need to keep your kiddos entertained all summer long, and at discounted prices to boot.
Water toys are always a summertime favorite thanks to their cooling powers, and you can score this easy-to-refill water blaster and this 68-inch splash pad sprinkler for over 40 percent off. You can also save on heavy-duty water toys, like this inflatable water slide that comes with two slides and a climbing wall for $549 (that's $150 off its original price). Regardless of which water toys you add to your cart, they're sure to be an especially refreshing way for your little ones to get outside and enjoy the weather.
If you don't have a grassy outdoor space, there are still plenty of options for outdoor fun. Turn your driveway into a basketball court with this standing basketball hoop that's only $63 right now, or set up a bowling alley with this Coca Cola-inspired bowling set that's over 60% off. If you'd like to take your kids' adventures to the sidewalk, check out the deals on this Razor scooter and this Radio Flyer tricycle, both bright and sturdy designs that'll have your child rolling from place to place in unrivaled style. And fear not, because all the safety equipment you'll need is marked down, too, like this $16 youth helmet that's ready to protect your kiddo's head from any accidents.
Want to encourage your kids to play outside and get fresh air? Don't miss these outdoor toys on sale at Walmart right now.
Razor A125 Anodized Kick Scooter
Razor A125 Anodized Kick Scooter
X-Shot Water Warfare Fast-Fill Water Blaster by ZURU
X-Shot Water Warfare Fast-Fill Water Blaster by ZURU
Lifetime Adjustable Youth Portable Basketball Hoop
Lifetime Adjustable Youth Portable Basketball Hoop
SKONYON Inflatable Swimming Pool
SKONYON Inflatable Swimming Pool
L.O.L. Surprise! Inflatable River Race Water Slide with Blower
L.O.L. Surprise! Inflatable River Race Water Slide with Blower
Meidong Splash Pad Sprinkler
Meidong Splash Pad Sprinkler
Little Tikes TotSports T-Ball Set
Little Tikes TotSports T-Ball Set
Coca Cola Lawn Bowling Game
Coca Cola Lawn Bowling Game
Little Tikes Easy Score Soccer Set
Little Tikes Easy Score Soccer Set
Radio Flyer Classic Dual Deck Tricycle
Radio Flyer Classic Dual Deck Tricycle
Razor V17 Multi-Sport Youth Helmet
Razor V17 Multi-Sport Youth Helmet