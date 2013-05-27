How can your gang make the most of the glorious months stretching ahead of you? Create a summer fun list, of course! That way, everyone gets a say in which activities are most important to do over the break, and by plotting out ideas ahead of time, you'll head off the "I'm bored" blues. Plus, you won't wake up one day in August and realize your vacation has almost slipped away. Here's some inspiration to get your list started, a selection of ideas that pay tribute to tried-and-true summer pastimes.

1. Plan for Fun

You'll want your Must List to include activities that have special appeal to your family -- visiting certain relatives, say -- as well as classic ideas that every kid loves. Hang the list somewhere central so you can refer to it whenever you need inspiration. We wrote our ideas on paper tags and hung them from a painted branch. After completing each activity, you can untie the tag and add it to a memory book (see Slide 6)