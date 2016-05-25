5 Steps to Build an Epic Sand Castle

This summer, we're setting you and the kids up to be sandcastle masters. We grilled Lucinda "Sandy Feet" Wierenga, a professional sand sculptor in South Padre Island, TX, to give us the step-by-step for building an impressive structure.

1. Make a mountain.

Pick a spot by the shoreline and make a gigantic pile of sand. Use your hands, or grab a spade or shovel to speed it along.

2. Add lots of water.

As water drains out of sand, the tiny grains nestle together, forming a cement-like mix; that's why wet sand near the ocean holds together better than dry sand farther up the beach. So you want to fill your mountain with water. How to? Make a volcano! Dig out a crater at the top, then slowly pour in water with a bucket or cup—it will drain through the sand. Pour until it stops draining, then jump on it to really pack it in. (Whee!)

3. Slap on some towers.

Now that you've got a foundation, use Wierenga's pancake method to make towers: Take a super-wet scoop of sand and slap it down. Jiggle it a little to help the water drain. Then repeat until you've got a nice, tall—and lumpy—tower.

4. Carve out the castle.

Once you've made the rough framework, shape it up, Wierenga says. Starting from the top, use an offset spatula or a plastic knife to form rooflines and to smooth out your towers and walls. Use a paintbrush to sweep off loose sand as you go.

5. Get creative!