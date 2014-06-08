9 Cute and Easy Spring Craft Ideas for Kids
Pretty Puppets
Kids can give each of these fanciful finger puppets a unique set of wings. Trace our butterfly template (download it here) onto a paper plate or piece of card stock and cut it out. Fold the shape in half, then cut two snips into the fold to form a finger loop. Use tacky glue to attach leaves, petals, twigs, and grass.
Tic-Tac-Toss
This spring craft idea doubles as an entertaining game of Xs and Os. On a flat surface, adhere strips of duct tape to a shower curtain liner, as shown. Use more tape to make Xs on four flying disks or heavyweight plastic plates. You'll need four more disks or plates for Os.
To play, set up a throw line, then follow the rules of tic-tac-toe. If your disk lands off the board, in an already-claimed square, or centered on a line, throw it again. For a more challenging game (or for a parent who's playing with a kid), nix the second chance for errant tosses. Use rocks to hold down the board on a windy day.
Mother's Day Twig Necklace
Easy to create but brimming with style, these one-of-a-kind spring crafts make a special gift for Mother's Day or teachers. Coat a 3-inch twig with white acrylic paint and let it dry. Cut a length of cotton embroidery floss and knot it onto one end of the twig. Wrap the floss around the twig and knot it once more. Trim away the excess floss. Add more colors, using the same method. To finish the necklace, knot a length of size 5 pearl cotton thread to each end of the twig. Secure each knot with a dab of clear tacky glue applied with a toothpick.
Two-Way Target
Here’s another spring craft that provides outdoor entertainment. Our no-sew felt target offers two ways to play, with a colorful bull's-eye on one side and a baseball pitcher's practice strike zone on the other.
Cool Can Chimes
Give metal cans a mod (and musical!) makeover with this spring arts and crafts idea. Remove the lid and label from four or five empty cans, then wash and dry them. Choose cans that will nest together as a set, as shown.
Use a hammer and nail to poke a hole in the bottom of each. Paint the outsides with white primer and let it dry, then cover with one or two coats of colored acrylic paint.
Beginning with the largest, stack the cans. Measure a length of heavyweight string (we used cotton) equal to the height of the cans, plus 3 feet. Knot a wooden ring onto one end of the string. Thread the other end up through the hole in the smallest can. Decide how low you want the can to hang, slide it up the string, tie a big knot, and slide the can down again until it rests on the knot. Add the other cans in the same way, making sure they overlap slightly so they'll chime. From the excess string, form a hanging loop (ours is 10 inches long) above the largest can.
Sunny Sentiments
Thank a teacher or honor a mom with a sunflower card containing seeds that will grow actual flowers. For each card, cut two identical rings (ours are 3 1/4-inches across) from brown card stock. Cut ten petals from yellow-patterned card stock and two cellophane circles that are a bit smaller than the rings (ours are 3 inches across).
Place a small pile of sunflower seeds (for planting, not eating) on one cellophane circle. Apply glue stick along the circle's edge, put the second circle on top, and seal the seam with your fingers. Glue the petals to one ring, then glue the seed packet and the second ring on top. Write a message with gel pen.
Butterfly Hands
Want a spring craft for preschoolers or toddlers? Construct this beautiful butterfly to capture the shape and size of your child's hands. To make one, have your child paint or color a picture on a piece of paper. (We used watercolor paper; you can also use an existing work of art.) Fold the paper in half, then trace both of your child's hands, as shown. Cut out the shape.
Take It Further: If you'd like a symmetrical butterfly, make one from a simple ink blot. Put blobs of paint on one half of a piece of paper, fold the paper in half, and press and smooth the paper to distribute the paint.
Wire Artwork
Make a sketch in midair with this spring craft idea, which is loosely based on the wire constructions of American sculptor Alexander Calder (1898-1976).
Start by using paper and pencil to plan your wire drawing. Without lifting the pencil tip from the paper, draw a few simple animals, faces, or other shapes. When you have a design you like, pick a starting point at the bottom of the drawing. Start bending craft wire to follow the sketch, leaving an inch or two at the starting end for mounting to the base. End back at the start, and twist the two wire ends together. Use a large needle to make a hole in a cork, and insert the wire ends. Glue the cork to a wood base.
Bulb Growth Chart
Got a sunny spot at home? Buy and pot some bulbs, then start a "Bulb Growth Chart" with your gang. This spring craft will also teach your kids about nature, flowers, and working with numbers. Click the button above for instructions.