In order to save you time and energy, we combed through dozens of products to identify the top sleds for kids on the market. To make your search even easier, we separated the sleds into categories so that you know exactly where to look. For parents with young children, Amazon carries a toddler sled that can hold up to 55 pounds and has an angled backrest to prevent tipping. And for families with more than one kid, Airhead's Classic Snow Sled is built for two—and boasts over 1,400 five-star ratings.