Disney's Backyard Fun Sale Has Everything Kids Need for Epic Summer Adventures for Up to 40% Less
As summer nears and school sessions come to an end, kids are gearing up to embrace the limitless adventures they can find right in their backyard. Right now, Disney is having a Backyard Fun sale, offering up to 40 percent off on swim gear, toys, and other outdoor accessories to help kickstart those warm-weather adventures. As a bonus, there's also free shipping throughout the sale, which ends on Monday.
Whether you're looking for the perfect set of Mickey Mouse-themed bowls for serving your kiddos fruit salad and ice cream or a Winnie the Pooh swim bag to make towing goggles and towels to the beach easier for your little one, shopDisney's sale has something for all your summer plans.
We will definitely be adding these Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse goggles to our cart, along with some new stylish swimsuits and character-themed beach towels to make pool- and sprinkler-filled days extra fun. We also won't be missing the chance to snag this Mickey Mouse Sports Bag Play Set at the discounted price of $20.99 (originally $29.99) or this Beauty and the Beast Chip Light-up Bubble Wand for just $13.79 (originally $22.99). And if you're looking to bring some camp themed-fun to your backyard, this Mickey Mouse fishing set, on sale for $17.49 (originally $24.99), and this Mickey Mouse-Ka-Campfire S'mores Set, on sale for $20.99 (originally $29.99), can help fuel your child's imagination.
If you're ready to make the most out of your backyard this summer, here are some of our favorites from the sale.
Related Items
To buy: Mickey Mouse-Ka-Golf Set, $17.49 (originally $24.99); shopdisney.com.
To buy: Ariel Inflatable Lagoon Splash Pad and Sprinkler for Kids, $39.99 (originally $49.99); shopdisney.com.
To buy: Personalized Spider-Man Beach Towel, $11.89 (originally $16.99); shopdisney.com.
To buy: Personalized Minnie Mouse Pink Swim Cover-Up, $18.89 (originally $26.99); shopdisney.com.
To buy: Disney Parks Stainless Steel Tumbler by Jerrod Maruyama, $18.39 (originally $22.99); shopdisney.com.