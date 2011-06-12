Pop Goes the Bubble

Let this classic activity inspire a full afternoon of silly play.

June 12, 2011
Credit: Alexander Nicholson/Getty images

Abstract Art

Add 4 or 5 drops of food coloring to small cups of bubble solution, then blow tinted bubbles onto white paper. Allow them to settle and burst on their own.

Mix Master

It's so easy to make your own bubble juice. Combine 2 tablespoons of regular dish soap, 1 cup of distilled water, and 1 tablespoon of Karo syrup.

Tool Time

Bend chenille stems into fun-shaped loops and attach to a stick to make your own wand. Pour bubble solution into a tray for easy dipping.

In the Groove

On raining days, play indoors with another bubble fave: Let the kids boogie on squares of bubble wrap and play freeze dance. If anyone goes pop, she's out!

Originally published in the July 2011 issue of Parents magazine.

