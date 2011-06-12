Pop Goes the Bubble
Let this classic activity inspire a full afternoon of silly play.
Abstract Art
Add 4 or 5 drops of food coloring to small cups of bubble solution, then blow tinted bubbles onto white paper. Allow them to settle and burst on their own.
Mix Master
It's so easy to make your own bubble juice. Combine 2 tablespoons of regular dish soap, 1 cup of distilled water, and 1 tablespoon of Karo syrup.
Tool Time
Bend chenille stems into fun-shaped loops and attach to a stick to make your own wand. Pour bubble solution into a tray for easy dipping.
In the Groove
On raining days, play indoors with another bubble fave: Let the kids boogie on squares of bubble wrap and play freeze dance. If anyone goes pop, she's out!
Originally published in the July 2011 issue of Parents magazine.
