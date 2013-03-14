Kids will go chalk wild for this plus-size chalkboard (and you’ll be happy to keep the chalk dust outside!). Make your own outdoor chalkboard paint, which will weather better than store-bought paint, by mixing together 2 tablespoons of unsanded tile grout with each cup of exterior latex enamel paint (flat finish) you use. Stir one cup at a time in a container to ensure proper blending. Apply two coats of the paint to a large piece of plywood. Once it’s dried, hang the finished drawing station at kid height with heavy-duty picture-hanging hardware.

Tip: Prep the finished chalkboard by lightly rubbing the long side of a piece of chalk all over the surface and erasing it.