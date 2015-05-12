How to Make Ice-Pop-Stick Bowls
Have your child paint a batch of ice-pop sticks. When they've dried, help her assemble them into these vessels using craft glue.
What You'll Need: Paint, paintbrushes, ice-pop sticks, craft glue
Make It:
1. Paint ice-pop sticks in as many colors as desired.
2. Arrange three ice-pop sticks as shown in picture; place a dot of glue at the end of each stick.
3. Lay three more ice-pop sticks on top of the first three to create a hexagon.
4. Repeat until you reach desired bowl height.
5. To make the base, place the next layer of ice-pop sticks slightly inside the previous layers, so that each subsequent layer is closer to the center.
6. When your opening is small enough for a stick to fit across horizontally, complete the base with sticks placed side by side.
Originally published in the June 2015 issue of Parents magazine.
