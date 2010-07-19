Handy Accessories For a Stress-Free Picnic
Pack these essentials to make your next picnic in the park fun for the whole family.
Whether you're taking a trip to the beach, spending an afternoon in the park or just heading out to your backyard, having the right gear for your picnic lunch will make the experience stress-free and loads of fun.
Grab a Bag
Leave hands free for kid-wrangling by stashing supplies in the pockets of this bright red backpack.
Take a Seat
Water-resistant and easily foldable, this extra-large blanket is the perfect spread to relax on.
Wrap It Up
Transport sandwiches and snacks in BPA-and phthalate-free reusable Food Kozies.
Stay Hydrated
Carry Water or juice in spill-proof sippy cups. We like these sleek stainless travel bottles.
Originally published in the August 2010 issue of Parents magazine.