Handy Accessories For a Stress-Free Picnic

July 19, 2010
Pack these essentials to make your next picnic in the park fun for the whole family.
Lunch on the Lawn

Whether you're taking a trip to the beach, spending an afternoon in the park or just heading out to your backyard, having the right gear for your picnic lunch will make the experience stress-free and loads of fun.

Grab a Bag

Leave hands free for kid-wrangling by stashing supplies in the pockets of this bright red backpack.

Take a Seat

Water-resistant and easily foldable, this extra-large blanket is the perfect spread to relax on.

Wrap It Up

Transport sandwiches and snacks in BPA-and phthalate-free reusable Food Kozies.

Stay Hydrated

Carry Water or juice in spill-proof sippy cups. We like these sleek stainless travel bottles.

Originally published in the August 2010 issue of Parents magazine.

