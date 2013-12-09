18 Fun Outdoor Games for Kids
Capture the Flag
This classic outdoor game for kids requires six or more people and two flags (pieces of fabric in different colors). Start by dividing your yard into two adjoining courts, roughly 12" x 12"—although the size can vary depending on available space. Split the players into two teams, and have each place a flag near the back of their court. The object of the game: Players must dash into the opposing team’s court and steal their flag. A player becomes “out” if he gets tagged, and he wins the game if he successfully captures the flag.
SPUD
Parents might remember SPUD from their own childhoods! To play, designate someone as “It” for the first round. This child throws a ball high in the air and shouts another player’s name. Everyone runs away except the called player, who must try to catch the ball as quickly as possible. Once he grabs the ball, he yells “SPUD!” and everyone freezes. He then throws the ball at someone else. If the ball makes contact, that person gets an “S” and becomes the next “It.” The first one to get the full set of letters (S-P-U-D) loses the games.
Tag with a Twist
This fast-paced game gives traditional tag a colorful twist. You'll need several sets of rubber bracelets or bands, one color for each player (so for six players, you'll need six red, six blue, and so on). One player is chosen to be "It." At "Go," players start trading their bands, trying to collect one band of each color. It, meanwhile, tries to tag a trader. When she does, the trader must trade a bracelet with her and becomes the new It. The first player to collect a bracelet in each color wins.
Kick the Can
Gather four people and designate someone as “It.” This child kicks an empty can while the other players hide. After she counts to 100, the kicker sets the can upright, and she shouts, "Ready or not, here I come." She then searches for other players in the area. Once she finds someone, she yells the player’s name out loud. Both people race to the can and try to kick it. The game ends if the hider succeeds—but if the kicker succeeds, the hider becomes trapped near the can and the game continues. Captives can become free if other hiders kick the can without being spotted. The game ends once everyone has been captured.
Hopscotch
Looking for solitary outdoor games for kids? Get out the colored chalk and help your child draw a huge hopscotch path. Add extra fun by trading traditional hopscotch square shapes for cars, butterflies, fish, and other fun designs.
Disc Golf Games
For a homespun version of disc golf, hang a hoop from a branch or clothesline, then grab a Frisbee and try these spins on the game.
D-I-S-C: The game's the same as H-O-R-S-E in basketball. One player throws a disc through the hoop, then the others have to match that shot or earn a letter; the last one to spell D-I-S-C wins.
Baseball: Set out four bases (cardboard squares work well) with a home plate near the hoop. Players start at home and work around the diamond, shooting from each base. Three "strikes" (misses) and you're out; complete the circuit to earn a run and another turn (with three strikes).
Obstacle Golf: Starting and ending with a disc shot through the hoop, players race to complete a course of challenges (jump rope 25 times, kick a soccer ball into a net, and so on). Keep time; the fastest player wins.
Sardines
Sardines is a twist on hide-and-seek. Here’s how to play this easy outdoor game for kids: One person hides, and everyone else searches for the hider. Once a player finds the hider, they join him in the hiding spot. The last person to find the hidden group (who ends up looking like a bunch of sardines) loses the game.
Backyard Obstacle Course
With supplies you already have on hand, you can build a set of obstacles just the right size for your kids. Jumping over and crawling through the hurdles will help your kids improve their agility. You can also host relay races or competitions, which make fun outdoor games for parties!
Balancing Challenges
The best outdoor games for kids improve mental and physical development, such as these three fun balancing exercises.
Back to Back: Have your kids sit on the ground with their backs to each other. See if they can stand up without using their hands. Hint: They'll need to press against each other at the same time to pull it off.
Do the Hop: Drape a bandana or other lightweight fabric over one of your child's feet. With that foot lifted, can she hop up and down without losing the fabric?
Don't Drop the Ball: Have your child hold a ball between her knees (use one she can squeeze comfortably) then try to walk. Now, see if she can hop or skip.
Memory Game on the Move
This fast-paced outdoor game for kids, based on a simple sprinting drill, exercises bodies and minds!
The Setup: On index cards, write down various sequences of at least five numbers (such as 1, 2, 7, 4, 9). Gather nine numbered cones or simply use a marker to number milk cartons or other boxes. Place the cones in an open area, spacing them several feet apart.
The Challenge: Two players stand at a designated starting line. One is the caller and the other is the runner. The caller draws a card from the deck and announces the first number in the sequence. The runner runs to that numbered cone, tags it, then runs back to the starting line. The caller then yells out the first two numbers on the card, and the runner must tag both cones, in order, and return. Play continues in this manner, with the runner memorizing the sequence and tagging cones, until all the numbers have been called out. Then the caller and runner swap places and continue with a new card from the deck.
Ghosts in the Graveyard
One player dubbed the “Ghost” must hide in the yard, as the rest of the players count from 1 o’clock to midnight. Once they reach midnight, they recite a chant in unison while walking around (“Star light, star bright, hope I see a ghost tonight!”) The Ghost can appear at any time, and she tries to tag players before they reach their designated safe space. Anyone tagged by the Ghost must take over her duties. Note: this fun outdoor game for kids is especially spooky at night!
Red Rover
Have a host of little ones to entertain? Consider Red Rover as an outdoor party game for kids! Have participants split into two teams. Spaced about 20 feet apart, each team must hold hands in a line and face the opposing team. Someone from Team One shouts "Red Rover, Red Rover, let (child’s name from Team Two) come over!" The designated player runs towards Team One and tries to break through a pair of held hands. If the player breaks the chain, he gets to recruit a player from Team One to Team Two. If not, he’s forced to join the opposing team. The teams swap turns until one man is left standing.
Four Square
Once you’ve gathered four players, draw a 12" x 12" square on cement, and divide this into four smaller squares (labelled A, B, C, and D). One player will stand in each square. Player “A” bounces a rubber ball in his designated square, then swats it into another square with open hands. That player must hit the ball into yet another square. When any player misses the ball or hits it out of bounds, he moves to D, the players behind him advance, and you begin again.
Hungry Snake
All you need for this outdoor game is a jump rope! Have kids gather in a circle with one person (the Snake) in the center. The Snake spins around while holding the jump rope, making it move in a circular pattern. The other players must hop over the rope as it approaches—and if it touches (bites) them, they’re out of the game! To increase the fun factor on a hot day, each player can hold a cup of water while playing.
Backyard Bowling
Encourage your kids to set up a makeshift bowling alley with cans or bottles. They can take turns rolling a semi-heavy ball towards the pins.
Red Light, Green Light
Designate one player as the “Traffic Light,” and have everyone else stand in a line about 20 feet away. The Traffic Light says “green light” whenever his back is turned, and the other players inch closer to him. At any time, the Traffic Light can shout “red light!” and quickly face the other players. Everyone must stop in their tracks, and if they move during a red light, they must return to their starting position. You win the game by tagging the Traffic Light.
Monkey in the Middle
This easy outdoor game for kids works best with three or more players. The “Monkey” starts in the middle of the other players, who throw a ball back and forth to each other. The Monkey must intercept and catch the ball to win—and the person who threw the losing ball becomes the next Monkey!
Fitness Dice
Get your kids' fitness plan on a roll with a set of homemade movement dice. To make a pair, use duct tape to seal the edges and cover the sides of two small, cube-shaped boxes (we recycled tissue boxes). With a permanent marker, write numbers on one die (numerals no higher than ten are best), and various movements ("Hop on one foot" or "Spin around," say) on the other. Players take turns rolling the dice, then performing the movement for the number of times shown.