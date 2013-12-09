18 Fun Outdoor Games for Kids

For a homespun version of disc golf, hang a hoop from a branch or clothesline, then grab a Frisbee and try these spins on the game.

D-I-S-C: The game's the same as H-O-R-S-E in basketball. One player throws a disc through the hoop, then the others have to match that shot or earn a letter; the last one to spell D-I-S-C wins.

Baseball: Set out four bases (cardboard squares work well) with a home plate near the hoop. Players start at home and work around the diamond, shooting from each base. Three "strikes" (misses) and you're out; complete the circuit to earn a run and another turn (with three strikes).

Obstacle Golf: Starting and ending with a disc shot through the hoop, players race to complete a course of challenges (jump rope 25 times, kick a soccer ball into a net, and so on). Keep time; the fastest player wins.