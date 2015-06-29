13 Outdoor Family Games for Kids

Geocaching is a real-world, worldwide treasure hunt game that both kids and adults can play using a GPS device or smartphone. Geocachers bury small items, or caches, along with a logbook, that other geocachers can then find using coordinates and clues. Caches are often hidden in parks or in other public places—they can be anywhere! Learn more and get started at geocaching.com, where you can also post photos from a successful hunt.

"The real fun of it is discovering new places and working together as a team," says Bethe Almeras, the education and outreach director of Head Start Body Start National Center for Physical Development and Outdoor Play. "It's more about the finding than what you find. And if you have older kids, it's something they can do with a group of friends too."