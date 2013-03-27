Setting up a slackline in your backyard provides the thrills and challenges of tightrope walking on a smaller (and safer!) scale. Created by mountain climbers as a way to improve balance and agility, a slackline can also help kids develop coordination and give their core and leg muscles a good workout. Advanced users perform amazing stunts on the lines, bouncing, flipping, and twisting in acrobatic routines (you can see them performing on YouTube). Here's what you need to know to get started.