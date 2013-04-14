Fun by Firelight: Campfire Food and Games

Lightning Bug Tag: Players try to catch an oversize firefly in this nighttime version of tag. In a large open area free of hazards, one player (the lightning bug) takes a flashlight and moves away from the other players, silently counting to 60 as she does. When she reaches 60, she flashes the light once. The rest of the players then count out loud to 100 before they set off in pursuit of the lightning bug, who tries to avoid capture by hiding and changing directions. The bug must continually count to 60 and flash her light each time. The first person to tag the lightning bug becomes the bug in the next round.

Mrs. Mumbles: The goal of this classic game is to never show your teeth. Sitting in a circle, the first player turns to his neighbor and asks, while keeping his lips over his teeth: "Is Mrs. Mumbles home?" Also hiding her teeth, the neighbor responds: "I don't know. Let me ask my neighbor." She then asks the next person: "Is Mrs. Mumbles home?" and so on. If anyone shows her teeth at any time in the game, she's out. The players who are out can try to make the remaining players laugh—without touching them—so that they show their teeth, too.