Take a Hike! 8 Family-Friendly Tips

July 13, 2010
Credit: iStock
Get out your comfy walking shoes and gather your family for a fun and fitness-filled walk. Here's how to make sure kids of all ages have fun out on the trails.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Fun, Foolproof Family Hikes

Credit: Fancy Photography/Veer

Any time is a terrific time to take a hike. Some tips for kid-friendly treks, from Best Hikes With Children in Utah author Maureen Keilty.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Make Sure Shoes Fit

Credit: Jason Lindsey

Try on hiking boots for comfort and fit before you go.

3 of 9

Getting Ready

Credit: Bill Hopkins

Let your kids help prepare for your hike by making trail mix, filling water bottles, and studying maps.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Choose an Easy Route

Credit: Jason Lindsey

Choose an easy route so even the youngest hiker can say, "I walked the whole way!" Most younger children can handle a two-mile hike -- and you may be surprised to see how far older kids walk! But for your first-time out on the trails, start with a gentle mile.

5 of 9

Stop to Smell the Flowers

Credit: Jason Lindsey

Point out wildflowers, waterfalls, and birds' nests along the way.

6 of 9

Invite a Trail Buddy

Credit: Peter Krumhardt

Let your child invite a friend. She'll have more fun -- and be less likely to complain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Follow the Leader

Credit: John Noltner

Give everyone -- even the youngest trail-goers -- a turn as the hike leader.

8 of 9

Stay Hydrated

Credit: Fancy Photography/Veer

Make frequent stops for water and snacks.

9 of 9

Positive Reinforcement is Key!

Credit: iStock

Praise patience and playfulness early and often.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next