8 Best Swing Sets for Your Backyard, According to Safety Experts

Once you find the best swing set for your child's needs, the next step is finding the right spot to install it. According to Holtzman, you'll want to plan your placement carefully so that it's far enough away from hazards. "Find a place in your yard that is at least 6 feet from walls and at least 7 feet from electrical wires—the wires should not go over the playground," she says. "Prepare this area so that it's nearly level but will drain. Each apparatus should be set at least 12 feet from every other structure." She emphasizes the importance of following the manufacturer's instructions for installation and regularly inspecting your swing set for signs of wear, like hazardous splintering or cracks in the equipment.