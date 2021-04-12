The Best Outdoor Playsets to Keep Kids (and Parents) Happy for Hours

As the weather starts to pick up and the days get longer, the kids (and you) will want to spend more time outside—especially after being cooped up indoors for, like, forever. There's nothing better than being able to usher the kids outside to get their much-needed fun, family-friendly exercise, and Vitamin D, but finding enjoyable activities for them to do can prove to be a chore-and-a-half, and may you soon find yourself running out of ideas. Although kids love playing outside, they do, unfortunately, tend to get easily bored, so one way to ensure this doesn't happen is to provide them with a fully comprehensive outdoor playset that will offer them a multitude of things to do, like climb, swing, and slide, and even play house. Getting one of the best outdoor playsets is a great way to keep the little ones busy and active while you finally get to sit down and relax in the sunshine.